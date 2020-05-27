VOTE: Retro Rugby League fans’ choice – choose which game you want to see | Rugby League News





The 2003 play- off clash in between Leeds as well as Wigan is just one of the video games in our survey

On Friday June 5, Sky Sports will certainly be revealing one more Rugby League Retro game – however we require your aid to make a decision which one.

We have actually chosen a shortlist of 4 video games as well as it is up to you to choose which one you want to see once more one of the most in our survey listed below.

We have actually consisted of a short summary of each game too as well as whichever suit obtains one of the most ballots by Monday June 1 will certainly be displayed in complete the adhering to Friday.