VOTE: Phil Taylor’s best nine-dart finish | Darts News

Check out all of Phil Taylor’s nine-darters which came about in entrance of the Sky Sports cameras!

Phil Taylor has been again on the oche, taking part in previous foe Raymond van Barneveld, Fallon Sherrock and girls’s world champion Mikuru Suzuki – however as but no extra 9 darters!

Taylor managed to beat Sherrock in a last-leg shoot-out on the soft-tip Nexus board, the pair elevating greater than £16,000 for charity following the third instalment of Darts from Home motion.

On Thursday, it was The Queen of the Palace that got here so near a nine-darter, however Taylor has normally been the one allotting the right leg.

Taylor revelled in creating historical past all through his illustrious profession and whereas Sherrock grow to be a historical past maker herself at Alexandra Palace, we have taken a glance again on the best of The Power’s many nine-darters.

The Power, who recently joined the Darts Show podcast for a special, has an unprecedented haul of main titles, together with 16 world championships, and has additionally landed extra televised nine-darters than every other participant.

Starting with the primary nine-darter in PDC historical past in opposition to Chris Mason on the 2002 World Matchplay, whereas he is additionally the one participant to land two nine-dart legs in a televised match – attaining that feat in opposition to James Wade within the 2010 Premier League ultimate.

Incredibly, the 16-time world champion by no means produced the magical leg on the World Championship, lacking double 12 for the nine-darter in his Alexandra Palace farewell in opposition to Rob Cross – his final aggressive match as a PDC participant.

The 59-year-old conjured up so many particular moments, however which was the best one? We’ve compiled all of his good legs in entrance of the Sky Sports cameras, so have a look and solid your vote within the ballot beneath!

