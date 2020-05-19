Vote for the amazing people who have gone the extra mile during the coronavirus crisis

Last month, we invited you to share with the us the tales of your lockdown heroes: the neighbours who had gone the extra mile to maintain native spirits up, the small companies pivoting to higher serve their cities and villages, the neighborhood initiatives aiming to place a smile (or in some instances, PPE) on the faces of these in want.

And you have responded in your droves. We obtained over 1,500 nominations throughout our 11 classes, and heard some actually inspirational, shifting and uplifting tales.

In our Best Neighbour class you instructed us about the 57-year-old retiree who had turn into his village’s oldest paperboy, serving to to maintain aged native residents equipped with their day by day newspapers; and the 15-year-old gymnast who has turn into her road’s resident health coach.