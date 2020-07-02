Vote by mail: Supreme Court rejects Texas Democrats’ request to speed up case

The court docket’s transfer makes it extremely unlikely that the difficulty can be determined in time for the November election.
State laws enable vote by mail to those that are 65 and older, voters who’ve a illness or bodily situation from showing on the polls, and others who’re absent from the county.
Texas Democrats and Democratic voters beneath age 65 introduced the case and argued that the regulation discriminates in opposition to youthful voters afraid of going to the polling place due to the pandemic.
“There are millions of voters in Texas under the age of sixty-five who would be eligible to obtain a no-excuse vote-by-mail ballot,” their attorneys advised the justices in court docket papers.
They famous that due to the worldwide pandemic “which grows worse by the day in Texas” some voters will not give you the chance to vote “without risk to their health and — without hyperbole — to their lives.”
In each 2016 and 2018, roughly 25% of US voters forged ballots by mail, which incorporates the handful of states that conduct elections completely by mail and conventional absentee ballots.