VON RACER Massage Reclining Gaming Chair – Ergonomic High-Back Racing Computer Desk Office Chair with Retractable Footrest and Adjustable Lumbar Cushion (Gray/White)

Features:

★ 【MULTIFUNCTIONAL GAMING CHAIR】 – Sized at 27. 6” wide x 27. 1” deep x 48. 4” – 51. 2” high, with a 21. 3”W x 20. 1”D seating area and high backrest (21. 3”W x 31. 9”H), our ergonomic gaming chair with retractable footrest was designed for superior functional comfort as it features a multitude of adjusting systems and comfy seating. Ideal for long gaming sessions, our office chair is also perfect for your computer desk, long hours of office work and for great relaxation anywhere you need it

★ 【LUXURIOUS COMFORT WITH MASSAGE LUMBAR CUSHION】 – Boasting a thick soft seat cushion – retractable padded footrest – thickened armrests and ultra high backrest which gently hugs your body while aligning and supporting your spine and neck – our gaming chair provides ultimate comfort. The adjustable lumbar cushion with the innovative USB electric massager implant effectively relieves fatigue and takes your comfort level to luxurious heights

★ 【HIGHLY ADJUSTABLE – CUSTOMIZE TO YOUR NEEDS】 – You can easily adjust our gaming chair with the height regulating mechanism to meet the needs of your computer desk or office. You can further customize our racing chair as it boasts a 360° swivel and back angle and recline locking system to lock the back at any angle between 90 – 175 degrees. Easily customizable to suit your needs, you can comfortably work, read or play, watch a movie or simply kick back and relax

★ 【STURDY, SECURE HIGH QUALITY OFFICE CHAIR】 – Constructed with attention to detail and using exclusively premium quality materials, our gaming chair is sturdy, highly durable, very secure and to last you for years. The integrated metal frame, top quality Nylon base with smooth- rolling caster wheels and explosion-proof gas spring of international standards provide a superiorly stable structure that boasts a maximum weight capacity of 250lbs

★ 【RISK FREE PURCHASE】 – Offering you excellent after-sales service with a customer support team ready to assist you with any queries you may have and 1 YEAR on parts – you can order your Massage Reclining Gaming Chair By KILLABEE today with peace of mind! Click “Add To Cart” Now and gift yourself with the most comfortable and innovative chair you’ll never want to get up from