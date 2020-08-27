Von der Leyen confronts trade policy deficit as Phil Hogan resigns

Phil Hogan’s resignation from the EU’s trade portfolio leaves Ursula von der Leyen in an invidious position as the European Commission president looks for to fill among the most effective and diplomatically delicate posts in Brussels at a time of international financial chaos.

Mr Hogan was seen as among the greatest entertainers in Ms von der Leyen’s “college” of commissioners. But his resignation on Wednesday over possible infractions of coronavirus constraints in his house nation of Ireland implies that the commission deals with a forced modification in its leading group at a fragile minute.

His departure comes as the commission tries to broker a compromise in its fractious relationship with the United States over state assistance for aerospace giants Airbus and Boeing, while likewise browsing febrile relations with China, the turmoil within the World Trade Organization and the Brexit trade talks.

“Hogan is a loss for Ursula von der Leyen,” stated Fabian Zuleeg, president of the European Policy Centre inBrussels “She needs to have a heavyweight trade commissioner, not only for Brexit but also looking ahead for a potential opening with the US if Biden is elected.”

Mr Zuleeg worried that the commission still had a group of strong senior civil servants, led by trade director-general Sabine …