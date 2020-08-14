Von der Leyen calls for Belarus sanctions after brutal crackdown

The European Commission president has actually called for sanctions over the brutal post-election crackdown in Belarus as EU foreign ministers prepared for emergency situation talks on the crisis.

Ursula von der Leyen advised the countermeasures on Friday to reveal the bloc’s assistance for the Belarus individuals’s rights “to fundamental freedoms and democracy” following Sunday’s contested vote in which strongman president Alexander Lukashenko extended his 26-year guideline over the previous Soviet state.

The EU, which raised the majority of its sanctions in Belarus in 2016, today threatened brand-new action versus individuals associated with rigging the election or quelching dissent.

“We need additional sanctions against those who violated democratic values or abused human rights in #Belarus,” Ms von der Leyen composed onTwitter “I am confident today’s EU foreign ministers’ discussion will demonstrate our strong support for the rights of the people in Belarus to fundamental freedoms & democracy.”

Her intervention follows a protest over the brutal crackdown on protesters following the vote. Many of those apprehended in Belarus after more than 6,000 arrests given that the election were being launched on Friday, as reports of poundings and abuse triggered strikes at significant state-owned business and stimulated more demonstrations …