Volunteers raise $100K for new playground at Hinckley Big Rock Elementary School

HINCKLEY, ILLINOIS (WLS)– A group of volunteer moms and dads in west rural Hinckley raised $100,000 over the previous 4 years to money a new playground at Hinckley Big Rock Elementary School.

Ashley Hughes, who is both a moms and dad at the school and the school’s secretary, led the whole job from start to end up.

“Our playground was over 20 years old,” Hughes stated. “The school district had to keep replacing parts, and it just wasn’t feasible to keep putting money into an old playground.”

Hughes assembled a committee of 6 mommies, who jointly led fundraising efforts for 4 years. As the 2020 school-year approached, they had actually just reached two-thirds of their fundraising objective.

“We were short about $35,000, and our school district ended up footing the rest to complete the project,” Hughes stated. “That was a board meeting I will never forget because it was the icing on the cake.”

Around 15 volunteers were working at the school on Tuesday, September 1, ending up a few of the playground assembly. A regional gardening store has actually assured to contribute mulch and ground materials as soon as building and construction is total.

“I honestly take a lot of pride in our hometown community,” stated volunteer Kolt O’Donnell, who finished fromHinckley Big Rock “A town neighborhood is constantly great. We all assist each other whenever we require …