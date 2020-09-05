Volkswagen’s labour chief rules out four-day week to save jobs By Reuters

©Reuters Head of Volkswagen works council Bernd Osterloh attends to the media after a supervisory board conference at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg



BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen (DE:-RRB- sees no requirement for a four-day week at its plants to safe jobs regardless of a growing shift to electrical cars and trucks that are much easier to construct and need less employees, the business’s head of labour relations was estimated stating on Sunday.

Germany’s biggest trade union IG Metall onAug 15 proposed working out for a shift to a four-day week throughout market to aid protect jobs, versus the background of financial fallout from the coronavirus crisis and structural shifts in the automobile sector.

But VW labour chief Bernd Osterloh informed Welt am Sonntag paper that VW’s existing cost-cutting strategy, that consists of decreasing the labor force by up to 7,000 through the early retirement of administrative personnel at its Wolfsburg head office, sufficed to assist it get rid of the coronavirus crisis and other concerns.

“At the moment we are not talking about less work,” Osterloh stated. “With the Golf we had the (production) levels of last year in June and July and introduced extra shifts,” he included, referring to among the business’s most popular designs.

“The four-day week is not an issue for us.”

