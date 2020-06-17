Volkswagen’s ID 4 revealed in leaked images

Volkswagen’s first all-electric SUV, the ID 4, has broken cover thanks to leaked images from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology which were picked up by a VW fan forum.

The ID 4 — which was previously known as the ID Crozz when it absolutely was still an idea — may be the first vehicle from VW’s forthcoming ID lineup of electric vehicles that will be sold in the united states. The ID 4 may also be sold in China and Europe. The German automaker is reported to be planning a full reveal of the ID 4 some time later come early july. It’s anticipated to get around 300 miles of range on a full charge and is created on the same modular EV platform that will power VW’s other ID vehicles.

It will be the first ID vehicle to come to the US

The photos published on Wednesday only show the exterior of the vehicle, also it shares a number of the same design language because the ID 3 — the hatchback EV that VW is beginning to roll out in Europe — plus the other ID vehicles that we’ve seen in concept form. Its headlights resemble the ones on the ID 3, and leading grille shares a similar cheese grater aesthetic to the wagon concept VW unmasked at last year’s Los Angeles Auto Show.

The ID 4’s styling includes a modern feel to it, as it’s far curvier than VW’s workhorse SUVs like the Tiguan or the Atlas. But there’s nothing that really screams “EV” in regards to the design. It lacks the bright blue accents and spaceship looks that several other automakers have refused to maneuver beyond despite electric vehicles becoming more commonplace.

One thing that does stand out is that, despite VW concentrating on the “ID 4” branding for months now, one variant of the automobile does feature embossed “Crozz” lettering on its rear bumper, meaning the company may possibly not be completely finished with that branding. We’ll need to wait for the entire reveal to discover.