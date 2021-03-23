Volkswagen's 1st electric vehicle called the ID.4 arrives in the United States
Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro spoke with Scott Keogh, Volkswagen’s North America CEO about the company’s first electric vehicle called the ID.4 and how it hopes to compete with both electric vehicles and automobiles with combustion engines.

