Volkswagen shows off minimalist interior of its forthcoming ID 4 electric SUV

Volkswagen’s ID 4 will make its international launching at the end of September, however prior to then the German car manufacturer is offering a preview at the brand-new electric SUV’sinterior Unsurprisingly, it has a sporadic, minimalist look that appears influenced by Tesla and other electric lorries on the marketplace.

VW didn’t use any info about the car’s touchscreens or infotainment system. But from the images, we can see that the ID 4 will have 2 screens, a trapezoidal one behind the guiding column and a horizontal one in the center stack. The house screen will include apps for car settings, radio, battery info, navigation, and other functions.

The lighting plan seems a huge selling point

VW isn’t going “maximal minimalist” as The Verge’s Nilay Patel as soon as called the Tesla Model 3 by removing all physical buttons and funneling all car works through the center screen. There is a row of buttons listed below the dash for environment control and emergency situation braking, to name a few. And there’s a panel of buttons to the left of the guiding wheel.

The lighting plan seems a huge selling point. VW calls it the “ID.Light system” that consists of a light strip listed below the windshield that will alter color to signify navigation triggers, in-coming calls, locked doors, or …