Volkswagen recalls thousands of cars over fears parts could fall off the vehicles and cause crashes 

Volkswagen has recalled thousands of cars in Australia amid fears half of the roof could fall off vehicles and cause accidents.

The automaker issued recall notices for two,627 Tiguan R-Line vehicles impacted by the defect on Tuesday.

The product recall stated the the roof spoiler could partially or utterly detach from the automobile attributable to deviations in the bonding course of.

‘If the roof spoiler detaches while the automobile is being pushed, there may be an elevated threat of an accident and/or harm to automobile occupants and different highway customers,’ the recall states.

The defects are in fashions from 2017-2019.

The vehicles had been bought nationally at authorised Volkswagen sellers between November 1, 2016 and December 31, 2019.

Volkswagen house owners affected by the defect might be contacted straight by the producer to organise an inspection and restore, free of cost.

The impacted house owners also can contact the Volkswagen Recall Campaign Hotline on 1800 504 076.

The automaker additionally issued a recall for the Volkswagen Touareg, mannequin yr 2020, on Tuesday.

A gearbox oil pipe could have been incorrectly welded in 72 vehicles. The defect can lead to a transmission oil leakage.

‘If the transmission oil leaks, there may be an elevated threat of an accident and harm to automobile occupants and different highway customers,’ the recall stated.

