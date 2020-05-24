Volkswagen apologizes for racist Instagram ad

The video clip has been withdrawn however not earlier than it was re-posted elsewhere on social media. It confirmed an outsized white hand pushing a black man away from a parked VW Golf, earlier than flicking him right into a restaurant known as Petit Colon, which interprets from French because the Little Colonist or Little Settler.

“We posted a racist advertising video on Volkswagen’s Instagram channel,” the VW model’s head of gross sales and advertising Jürgen Stackmann and group head of variety Elke Heitmüller stated in an apology posted on social media. “We understand the public outrage at this. Because we’re horrified, too,” they added.

“On behalf of Volkswagen AG, we apologize to the public at large for this film. And we apologize in particular to those who feel personally hurt by the racist content because of their own history.”

Volkswagen VLKAF apologized in a separate assertion and stated that, given its personal historical past, “it does not tolerate any form of racism, xenophobia or discrimination.”