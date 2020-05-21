Volkswagen Apologizes for Racist Ad, ‘We’re Horrified’



Volkswagen

A weird, racist video selling Volkswagen’s new Golf eight made its option to the corporate’s Instagram web page … so the German automotive firm’s saying sorry for what it calls an “insult to every decent person.”

The advert — which has been pulled, however not earlier than spreading and being slammed on social media — exhibits a black man being pressured away from a parked VW by an outsized white hand … earlier than he will get flicked right into a restaurant known as Petit Colon.

That interprets from French to the Little Colonist or Little Settler. It’s additionally been identified that the primary letters showing on the display spell out a German phrase typically used as a slur. So yeah … fairly freakin’ racist.

A few firm honchos — head of gross sales and advertising and marketing Jürgen Stackmann and group head of variety Elke Heitmüllerare — are actually on the apology tour. They acknowledge the racist content material and say … “We understand the public outrage at this. Because we’re horrified, too.”

They add … “On behalf of Volkswagen AG, we apologize to the public at large for this film. And we apologize in particular to those who feel personally hurt by the racist content because of their own history.”

Speaking of historical past, VW’s is not nice in terms of racism … regardless of being the world’s greatest automaker. In gentle of that, Stackmann and Heitmüllerare say … “We’re ashamed of [the ad] and cannot explain how it came about. All the more reason for us to make sure we clear this up.”