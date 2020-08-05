Voilamart Electric Bicycle Wheel Kit 26″ Front Wheel 48V 1000W E-Bike Conversion Kit, Cycling Hub Motor with Intelligent Controller and PAS System for Road Bike

Price: $240.99
(as of Aug 05,2020 10:48:46 UTC – Details)
The Electric Bicycle Kit Key feature:
* CE, EN15194 approved
* Restricted to 750W and 38km/h by default as a road-legal kit
* Nylon tire & alloy rim & stainless steel spoke
* Rare-earth metal magnet are used in the motor to efficiently produce large power
* Aluminum alloy powerful controller guarantee big current supply
* Twist throttle has battery level display and power-cut off button
* Brake Levers cut off the power supply to the motor safely
* Crank speed sensor for pedal assist
Upgraded Intelligent Motor Controller:
* Allow you to swap two power modes between the full 1000W power or 750W power by a single blue switch wire is embedded in controller. (Only for Twist Throttle)* Still remain the full 1000W power with no speed control.(Only for Pedal Assist System,”PAS”)
Notes:
1. Battery and charger are not included in package.
2. The system requires a 48 Volt electrokinetic cell battery with a nominal capacity not less than 11.6Ah.
3. The US regulations dictate that a kit must not exceed the rated power of 750W to be road-legal.
Caution: For your Safety, Please turn off the battery before connecting the Controller！
Specification:
Wheel type: Front
Motor: Brushless gearless
Tire: Nylon
Rim: Alloy double wall
Torque: 45 N.M
Spokes: Steel, 12G x 2.6mm
Wheel Size: 26 inch
Wheel Axle: Length 175mm x Dia 10mm
Max load capacity: 330-440lb / 150-200kg
Net weight: 22lb / 10kg
Power Cord Length: 95cm
Mode 1 Power: 750W / 48V; Max speed: 24mph / 38 km/h
Mode 2 Power: 1000W / 48V; Max speed: 28mph / 45 km/h
Package Includes:
1x Brushless Gearless Motor Front Wheel
1x Intelligent Motor Controller
1x Pedal Assist Crank Sensor
1x Cable Ties & Plastic Coil
1x Pair of Handle Bars (included Twist Throttle)
1x Controller Bag
1x Pair of Brake Handles
1x Manual
48V 1000W Powerful brushless gearless motor with 28mph (45km/h) speed; Restricted to 750W and 24mph (38km/h) speed by default as a road-legal pedal bike conversion kit.
Pedal Assistance System (PAS): enjoy cycling while driving electric bike with 330-440LB / 150-200KG Max Load Capacity.
Brake Levers cut off the power supply to the motor safely; Twist throttle has battery level display
Comes with all the components you need to a full conversion, including Front Wheel, Motor Controller, Controller Bag, Pedal Assist Crank Sensor, Cable Ties & Plastic Coil, Twist Throttle, One Pair of Brake Handles, Manual. (Note: Battery not included)
CE, EN15194 approved; 48 Volt electrokinetic cell battery with a nominal capacity not less than 11.6Ah is required.