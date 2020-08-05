Voilamart Electric Bicycle Wheel Kit 26″ Front Wheel 48V 1000W E-Bike Conversion Kit, Cycling Hub Motor with Intelligent Controller and PAS System for Road Bike



The Electric Bicycle Kit Key feature:

* CE, EN15194 approved

* Restricted to 750W and 38km/h by default as a road-legal kit

* Nylon tire & alloy rim & stainless steel spoke

* Rare-earth metal magnet are used in the motor to efficiently produce large power

* Aluminum alloy powerful controller guarantee big current supply

* Twist throttle has battery level display and power-cut off button

* Brake Levers cut off the power supply to the motor safely

* Crank speed sensor for pedal assist

Upgraded Intelligent Motor Controller:

* Allow you to swap two power modes between the full 1000W power or 750W power by a single blue switch wire is embedded in controller. (Only for Twist Throttle)* Still remain the full 1000W power with no speed control.(Only for Pedal Assist System,”PAS”)

Notes:

1. Battery and charger are not included in package.

2. The system requires a 48 Volt electrokinetic cell battery with a nominal capacity not less than 11.6Ah.

3. The US regulations dictate that a kit must not exceed the rated power of 750W to be road-legal.

Caution: For your Safety, Please turn off the battery before connecting the Controller！

Specification:

Wheel type: Front

Motor: Brushless gearless

Tire: Nylon

Rim: Alloy double wall

Torque: 45 N.M

Spokes: Steel, 12G x 2.6mm

Wheel Size: 26 inch

Wheel Axle: Length 175mm x Dia 10mm

Max load capacity: 330-440lb / 150-200kg

Net weight: 22lb / 10kg

Power Cord Length: 95cm

Mode 1 Power: 750W / 48V; Max speed: 24mph / 38 km/h

Mode 2 Power: 1000W / 48V; Max speed: 28mph / 45 km/h

Package Includes:

1x Brushless Gearless Motor Front Wheel

1x Intelligent Motor Controller

1x Pedal Assist Crank Sensor

1x Cable Ties & Plastic Coil

1x Pair of Handle Bars (included Twist Throttle)

1x Controller Bag

1x Pair of Brake Handles

1x Manual

