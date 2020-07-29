Voilamart 26″ Rear Wheel Electric Bicycle Conversion Kit, 48V 1000W E-Bike Motor Kit with LCD Display, Intelligent Controller and PAS System, 750W Power Limited for Road Bike



The Electric Bicycle Kit Key feature:

* 48V 1000W and 750W super power brushless gearless hub motor

* Nylon tire & alloy rim & stainless steel spoke

* Rare-earth metal magnet are used in the motor to efficiently produce large power

* Aluminum alloy powerful controller guarantee big current supply

* Adjustable 5 level intelligent pedal assist with twist throttle

* LCD display shows battery level and pedal assistance settings

* Brake Levers cut off the power supply to the motor safely

* Crank speed sensor for pedal assist

Upgraded Intelligent Motor Controller:

* Allow you to swap two power modes between the full 1000W power or 750W power by a single blue switch wire is embedded in controller. (Only for Twist Throttle)* Still remain the full 1000W power with no speed control.(Only for Pedal Assist System,”PAS”)

Notes:

1. Battery and charger are not included in package.

2. The system requires a 48 Volt electrokinetic cell battery with a nominal capacity not less than 11.6Ah.

3. Press the “M” button on the LCD Meter to start the system.

Caution: For your Safety, Please turn off the battery before connecting the Controller！

Specification:

Wheel type: Rear

Motor: Brushless gearless

Tire: Nylon

Rim: Alloy double wall

Torque: 45 N.M

Spokes: Steel, 12G x 2.6mm

Wheel Size: 26 inch

Wheel Axle: Length 210mm x Dia10mm

Max load capacity: 330-440lb / 150-200kg

Net weight: 22lb / 10kg

Mode 1 Power: 750W / 48V; Max speed: 24mph / 38 km/h

Mode 2 Power: 1000W / 48V; Max speed: 28mph / 45 km/h

Package Includes:

1x Brushless Gearless Motor Rear Wheel

1x Intelligent Motor Controller

1x Pedal Assist Crank Sensor

1x Cable Ties & Plastic Coil

1x Pair of Handle Bars (included Twist Throttle)

1x Controller Bag

1x Pair of Brake Handles

1x Manual

1x LCD Meter

48V 1000W Powerful brushless gearless motor with 28mph (45km/h) speed; Restricted to 750W and 24mph (38km/h) speed by default as a road-legal pedal bike conversion kit.

Pedal Assistance System (PAS): enjoy cycling while driving electric bike with 330-440LB / 150-200KG Max Load Capacity.

LCD display shows battery level and pedal assistance settings; Brake Levers cut off the power supply to the motor safely; Twist throttle has battery level display

Comes with all the components you need to a full conversion, including Rear Wheel(of 7 speed sprocket), Motor Controller, Controller Bag, Pedal Assist Crank Sensor, Cable Ties & Plastic Coil, Twist Throttle, One Pair of Brake Handles, Manual, LCD Meter. (Note: Battery not included)

CE approved; 48 Volt electrokinetic cell battery with a nominal capacity not less than 11.6Ah is required.