In a world contaminated with toxic fungi, a discarded maintenance robot finds a girl named toriko on the brink of death among the discarded junk in a scrapyard. After nursing her back to health, it is revealed that she may very well be the last remaining human, and is highly vulnerable to the deadly conditions of the outside world. To ensure her survival, the robot and his newfound friend, a decommissioned AI known as factoryai, creates a refuge for her within a terrarium. To reinforce the terrarium as well as toriko’s poor health, the lone robot must Venture into the Wasteland to gather resources while battling the vagrant machines and mutated creatures that roam there. Along the way, the Uncertain future of toriko’s existence and with her, the entire human race, will slowly come to light. Void trrlm();//Void terrarium limited Edition is full of secrets to uncover. Set the atmosphere with the “sporific sounds” OST in a beautiful jewel case, show off your mood with the “status apparatus” mood calendar, or your very own toriko with your “tori-gotchi” lenticular metal Keychain. You can also show off your adventure with the “hand-plucked hope” poster and three “a.I. Love you” lapel pin set, all within a sturdy Collector’s Box

From the creator of a Rose in the Twilight and htol#niq: the Firefly Diary, this harrowing Roguelike adventure combines cute visuals with a somber yet Whimsical post-apocalyptic story

Install various equipment, skills, knacks, and parts you find on your expeditions to improve your ability to explore the wasteland and fight enemies, while preventing threats to toriko’s health

Choose your load out wisely as you fight through procedurally generated levels in turn-based combat. No two adventures are alike when braving the toxic wastes