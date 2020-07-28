Void Bastards – Nintendo Switch



Can you lead the misfit prisoners of the Void Ark through the derelict spaceships and myriad dangers of the sargasso nebula? Will you make the right choices about what to do, where to go and when to fight? Master combat, manage ship controls, scavenge supplies, craft improvised tools and much more! Forget everything you know about first-person shooters: Void Bastards asks you to take charge, not just point your gun and Fire. Your task is to lead the rag-tag Void Bastards out of the sargasso nebula. You make the decisions: where to go, what to do and who to fight. And then you must carry out that strategy in the face of strange and terrible enemies. On board derelict spaceships you’ll plan your mission, taking note of the ship layout, what hazards and enemies you might encounter and what terminals and other ship systems you can use to your advantage.. Move carefully through the dangerous ships, searching for supplies and manipulating control systems. React to what you find – will you detour to the generator to bring the power back online or will you fight your way into the security module to disable the ship’s defenses? Choose carefully when to fight, when to run and when just to be a bastard. Use your hard won supplies to improvise tools and weapons, from the distracting robot-kitty to the horribly unstable clusterflak. Navigate your Tiny escape pod through the vast nebula. Flee from Void whales and pirates, and politely avoid the hungry hermits. All the while you must keep scavenging for the food, fuel, and other resources that keep you alive.

react to evolving scenarios, reassessing whether to push through to the ship’s cafeteria or Escape back to the pod without any food.

navigate a hazard filled nebula, choosing which ships to enter and which to avoid.

calculate your odds before entering a wreck, equipping the best tools for the Job.

plan your mission using a ship map, taking account of power plants, warp chambers, security systems, radiation leaks and other features of the interactive environment.