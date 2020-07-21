Voicemod arrives on iPhone to change your voice to Darth Vader, T-Pain, and more

Popular voice changing app Voicemod is making its way to the iPhone today. Voicemod Clips is a new mobile app that will allow iPhone owners, and Android users soon, to modify their voice for short video and audio clips. The app is completely free to use, with no annoying ads or freemium features. You can choose from a variety of facial and audio filters to create clips that can be shared freely on social networks, messaging apps, and more.

Much like the desktop app for PC, Voicemod Clips lets you choose from a variety of different voices that modify your voice in real time with the flick of a switch. There are 12 to choose from daily, out of a library of 60 in total. The effects are a fun way to alter your voice for pranks on friends, or to add some creative flair to that TikTok banger.

I’ve been testing the app over the past week, trying out a variety of voices including a “sword” one that makes you sound like Darth Vader, another that amplifies your voice like a megaphone, and even a T-Pain auto-tune option. Clips can be up to 60 seconds long, and are saved as videos to make it easy to share across a variety of other mobile apps.

Voicemod has teamed up with T-Pain to create a special voice based on the rapper’s infamous use of auto-tune. It’s the only voice I’ve tested that requires headphones to use. “This partnership with Voicemod has been a long time coming. I’ve been using their desktop version for a while now when I’m gaming,” says T-Pain. “I was pretty excited when they reached out about doing something together. I hope people have as much fun with it as I do.”

While a number of voice-changing apps exist for mobile and PC, Voicemod has certainly emerged as one of the most popular for streamers, gamers, and creators. The PC version also includes a soundboard so you can change your voice with presets or import MP3s to play while you speak. Voicemod Clips doesn’t include soundboard functionality yet.

Voicemod uses a combination of artificial intelligence and digital signal processing technologies for its synthetic voices. The company, based in Spain, recently raised €7.1 million in investment to improve its speech conversion technologies. Voicemod has also experimented with previously available mobile apps like Another Voice, Voice Swap, and Funny Calls. Launching the main Voicemod app on mobile is clearly an important part of the company’s ambition to move beyond just the PC.

While Voicemod Clips is free, the daily rotation of 12 voices does hint that the company may introduce some type of paid tier eventually to access all of the effects simultaneously. Voicemod on PC is also free, with 7 voices that rotate every week. The Pro version of Voicemod on PC unlocks all of the effects, custom voices, and more options for the soundboard.

You can download the iPhone version of Voicemod Clips over at Apple’s App Store, and the Android app should be available in the coming days over at Google’s Play Store.