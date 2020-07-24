Vogek Over-Ear DJ Headphones, Prefessional Studio Monitor Mixing DJ Headset with Protein Leather Memory Foam Ear Pads, Stereo Sound for Electric Drum Piano Guitar AMP, 50mm Neodymium Drivers



Price: $29.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 21:10:02 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Neodymium magnets and 50 millimeter speaker unit drivers provide powerful Hi-Fi crystal stereo sound. Optimized DJ headset with powerful bass and crisp stable performance create the virtual surround musical environmental effects.

Detachable 2-in-1 plug for different audio devices or mixers. 3.5mm plug is compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod, Samsung, Android and more audio devices with this plug. It also applys to electronic guitar, bass, drum, piano and other instruments with 6.35mm plug.

Made of breathable sponges and soft leathers, the over-ear DJ headphones provides exceptional comfort and relieve your tiredness with long-time wearing. The adjustable and stretchable headband of DJ headset can be fit for different sizes of heads.

The distinguished DJ headset is specially designed for those who ardently loves music. It offers professional DJ minitoring use, which presents outstanding HIFI sound and superior music experience for you.

This stereo DJ monitor headset can be folded up to small size with 90°rotatable earcups, which is greatly convenient for carrying anywhere. Unique foldable design not only saves space,but also makes it portable for tarvel.

The flexible and durable spring cable up to 3-meter long can easily be extended from one side of console to other side of stage. Its spring cable is greatly improved and strengthened, which makes the headphone more durable and flexible.

Connectivity Technology

Wired

Wired

Wired

Wired

Feature

DJ Headphones, Mastering, Studio, Monitoring, Broadcast, Mixing, Tracking, Personal Listening

DJ Headphones, Mastering, Studio, Monitoring, Broadcast, Mixing, Tracking, Personal Listening

DJ Headphones, Mastering, Studio, Monitoring, Broadcast, Mixing, Tracking, Personal Listening

DJ Headphones, Mastering, Studio, Monitoring, Broadcast, Mixing, Tracking, Personal Listening

Sound Quality

Premium Balanced, Vivid Mids & Vivacious Highs

Premium Balanced, Vivid Mids & Vivacious Highs

Premium Balanced, Vivid Mids & Vivacious Highs

Premium Balanced, Vivid Mids & Vivacious Highs

Driver/Sensitivity/Impedance

50mm/110±3dB/32ohms

50mm/110±3dB/32ohms

50mm/110±3dB/32ohms

50mm/110±3dB/32ohms

Earmuffs

Protein Leather Memory Foam

Protein Leather Memory Foam

Protein Leather Memory Foam

Protein Leather Memory Foam

Earcup Swivel

90° Both Directions

90° Both Directions

90° Both Directions

90° Both Directions

Accessories

6.35mm to 3.5mm adapter

6.35mm to 3.5mm adapter

6.35mm to 3.5mm adapter

6.35mm to 3.5mm adapter

2-IN-1 PLUG: This studio DJ headphone has a 2-in-1 plug that includes one standard-sized 3.5mm plug inside and one 6.35mm outside. It is very simple to switch plug, only to twist the biggest plug on or off .This design expands the compatibility and gets rid of taking another cable. You can plug it into your instruments or electronic devices as you like.

OUTSTANDING STEREO SOUND: Vogek DJ Headphone provides you supreme HIFI sound and greatest music experience. Neodymium magnets and 50 millimeter speaker driver reproduces deep bass response and brings the action to life with higher accuracy and wider range. The bass really rumbles without getting muddy.

PORTABILITY AND DURABLE: This stereo monitor headphones can be fold up to small size with 90°rotatable earcups, which is very convenient to carry to anywhere. The great flexible and stronger spring cable long to 3 meters can easily reach from the one side of console to other side of stage. It is the best idea for you to pick one for you show or traveling tour.

GREAT COMPATIBILITY: The DJ headphones are compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod, Samsung, Android and more audio devices with 3,5mm plug. It also apply to electronic guitar, bass, drum, piano and other instruments.