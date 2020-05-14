Vodafone Roaming Income Slumps as Coronavirus Pandemic Slashes Travel

Europe’s greatest cell phone agency Vodafone logged Tuesday a droop in roaming revenues as the coronavirus slams world journey, however shares surged after it maintained its dividend and slashed losses.

“In April, we have seen roaming in Europe fall by 65 to 75 percent,” Vodafone stated in a outcomes statement that additionally confirmed clients shopping for extra information and including mounted traces whereas on lockdown.

Turning to the outlook, the British group warned that its markets would however take a “significant” hit from the lethal COVID-19 outbreak.

“The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in our markets, whilst uncertain, is likely to be significant,” Vodafone stated.

“We are experiencing a direct impact on our roaming revenues from lower international travel and we also expect economic pressures to impact our customer revenues over time.”

On the upside nevertheless, Vodafone stated cellular information had elevated 15 % and glued line utilization was up as a lot as 70 % in some markets.

In response to Tuesday’s annual outcomes, Vodafone’s share value surged 7.5 % to 121.52 pence to achieve the highest of the risers board on London’s FTSE 100.

“On the one hand, there has been an inevitable spike in the use of data traffic which plays into the group’s hands, and the efficiency and availability of its networks gain extra importance in times such as these,” famous analyst Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

“At the same time, lower international travel has impacted Vodafone’s roaming revenues, while the very real threat of cyber-attacks has also increased over the last couple of months as both individuals and companies are targeted.”

Hunter added: “The company remains a prodigious cash generator, and the fact that it has maintained the dividend will be a pleasant relief to increasingly starved income-seekers.”

Vodafone in the meantime added that it anticipated “a continued increase in volume and scale of financially-motivated cyber attacks” arising from the pandemic, including it had “heightened” its safety as a outcome.

The group additionally revealed that annual web losses had improved dramatically following the non-repeat of outstanding fees.

It suffered a loss after tax of EUR 455 million (roughly Rs. 3,700 crores) in its 2019/2020 monetary 12 months to the top of March.

However that marked a significant enchancment from a 7.6-billion-euro loss in 2018/19, when it took an enormous hit on the sale of Indian property.

Vodafone had additionally taken an enormous writedown on the shrinking worth of property.