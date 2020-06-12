Vodafone India customers can now use their mobile number with their Apple Watch

Starting today, Vodafone Idea customers can use their mobile number with their Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. With this enabled, you will be able to leave your iPhone in the home and still make and receive calls as a result of the eSIM inside the watch.

Currently, the service is only obtainable in Mumbai, Delhi and Gujarat, however it will expand to more cities in the coming weeks. Note that customers on any postpaid plan can join, but prepaid users are not invited.

You will require an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity as well as an iPhone 6s or newer (and in the event that you havent done so already, update to the latest computer software version). You can follow the instructions on this page for additional information on how to activate the service.

Consumers today are increasingly moving towards having connected products and services in their lives. With the launch of cellular support for Apple Watch we are enabling our customers to connect their Apple Watch to their iPhone utilizing the same / existing mobile number and revel in the freedom of using their Apple Watch independently to stay connected, said Avneesh Khosla, Director  Marketing, Vodafone Idea Ltd.