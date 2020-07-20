Vodafone India brings eSIM support for iPhone users

Vodafone India announced it’s finally adding support for eSIM. The first wave of supported devices includes only iPhones, while two Samsung devices to check out “soon”. The service will first be around in three Indian cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat.

The full list of currently supported devices is:

Samsung will join the party later with its two foldable devices – the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold, but Vodafone Idea kept silent on an actual timeframes. Another popular phone with eSIM in India may be the Motorola Razr 2019, however it can be purchased only on the Reliance Jio network.

The switch to eSIM is only offered to postpaid clients of Vodafone. There are several steps that need to be fulfilled in order for the service to work, but they are pretty straightforward and include sending an SMS to 199 and obtaining a QR code.

Newcoming users have it even easier – they have to appear in a Vodafone store and the personnel should assist with having the QR image and establishing the new iPhone. The carrier promised that the eSIM would begin working in two hours, allowing iPhone users to have multiple sim for a passing fancy device – a concept that’s still outlandish in the eyes of Apple, despite being a daily occurrence in the wide world of Android.

Via