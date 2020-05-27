Vodafone Idea, Paytm Introduce UPI-Based Recharge Method for Feature Phone Users: How to Use It

Vodafone Idea has partnered Paytm to let attribute mobile users recharge without needing to move to a physical shop, or using cellular information. This fresh technique relies upon the NPCI’s payment support *99#, that functions upon the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) channel) For that to function, attribute phone users should have a UPI ID which is already enrolled with BHIM UPI. Paytm has also provided a method for UPI ID clients to place a UPI PIN, then recharge their account.

This new system introduced Vodafone Idea and Paytm allows feature telephone users to recharge their account right on the telephone, without needing to depart the home through the lockdown. These characteristic phone users do not need an Internet link to recharge their Vodafone Idea accounts. For consumers whose UPI ID is currently enrolled using BHIM UPIthey want to start the procedure by dialling from the USSD code – 991*3. Follow the procedure mentioned under:

For Vodafone Idea users using UPI ID enrolled using BHIM UPI

Type USSD signal 991*3 Vodafone Idea contributor’s bank account number that’s connected to the cellular number, whereby the USSD code has been deciphered in, is discovered. User wants to subsequently input their particular Paytm UPI ID. Vodafone Customers can input (98**[email protected]), and also Idea clients can input (98**[email protected]) Enter the recharge quantity needed Give that the UPI Pin for finishing the trade The recharge ought to be finished, along with a UPI benchmark ID ought to be created for the consumer.

For Vodafone Idea consumers using UPI ID not enrolled using BHIM UPI

Type USSD signal 99Number Vodafone Idea readers are revealed all their bank account connected with the cellular number from wherever the USSD code has been deciphered in The contributor wants to subsequently pick the bank accounts that they need to enroll using their UPI ID Once chosen, the contributor is going to be requested to establish a UPI PIN After that the UPI PIN is place, return and kind USSD code 9913Number Vodafone Idea contributor’s bank account number that’s connected to the cellular number, whereby the USSD code has been deciphered in, is discovered. User wants to subsequently input their particular Paytm UPI ID. Vodafone Customers can input (98**[email protected]), and also Idea clients can input (98**[email protected]) Enter the recharge quantity needed Give that the UPI Pin for finishing the trade The recharge ought to be finished, along with a UPI benchmark ID ought to be created for the consumer

To serve clients in that period of social bookmarking, Vodafone Idea lately introduced a voice-based contactless recharge alternative for its own prepaid clients which may be used in retail outlets. The voice-based contactless recharge alternative works through Vodafone Idea’s Smart Connect merchant program that merchants utilize to recharge Vodafone and Idea accounts.

