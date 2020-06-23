Vodafone Idea Offering Up to 5GB Additional Data With Rs. 149, Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Plans

Vodafone Idea is offering up to 5GB extra data on select prepaid plans as part of its new Web/App exclusive offer. A total of five prepaid plans are listed with the offer. Plans with denominations of Rs. 149, Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 are part of this new Web/App Exclusive offer. As the name suggests, this offer is only applicable for recharges done via the websites and official apps of Vodafone and Idea.

The Web/App Exclusive offer is listed on both Vodafone and Idea websites. The Rs. 149 prepaid plan offers 1GB of extra data along with 2GB data offered with the plan. This means an overall total of 3GB data is currently offered with the plan. Apart from this, the Rs. 149 plan is sold with unlimited calls, Vodafone Play subscription, Zee5 subscription, and 28 days of validity.

Vodafone Idea Rs. 219 prepaid plan offers 2GB of total extra data alongside the prevailing 1GB daily data benefit. This means 2GB may be utilised throughout the 28 days validity whenever 1GB daily data limit is exhausted. The Rs. 219 plan also includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS daily, Vodafone Play subscription, and Zee5 subscription.

Coming to the Rs. 249 Vodafone Idea prepaid plan, it provides 5GB of extra data alongside the 1.5GB daily data benefit. It also includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS daily, Vodafone Play subscription and Zee5 subscription for a validity of 28 days. The Rs. 399 supplies the same benefits with the exact same amount of extra data, however it has a validity of 56 days. Similarly, the Rs. 599 prepaid plan is listed with the exact same benefits as the Rs. 249 recharge, but it comes with a validity of 84 days.

The new Web/App Exclusive offer for Vodafone prepaid subscribers is live across all operating circles in India. The same five prepaid plans with the same extra data benefit are for sale to Idea subscribers as well, across all circles in the country.