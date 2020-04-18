Vodafone Idea Discontinues Double Data Offer in 8 Telecom Circles

Vodafone Idea has restricted its double knowledge provide from all 22 telecom circles to 14 circles. This implies that the telecom operator has discontinued the provide from its eight circles. Introduced early final month, the double knowledge provide supplied by Vodafone Idea debuted on its Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 pay as you go recharge plans. It introduced 1.5GB of further each day knowledge advantages. The provide was notably launched simply weeks after telecom operators in India had been to pay their Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues.

As per an replace available on the Vodafone India web site, the double knowledge provide is not relevant in eight circles, specifically Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Punjab, and UP West. This is not like the unique launch when the provide was supplied on a pan-India foundation to all 22 telecom circles by Vodafone Idea.

The limited-period provide introduced further 1.5GB each day knowledge advantages to the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 pay as you go recharge plans for each Vodafone and Idea clients. Since all three plans already had 1.5GB knowledge per day quota, the addition of 1.5GB knowledge successfully doubled the advantages and thus known as the double knowledge provide.

While the Rs. 249 pay as you go plan has a validity of 28 days, the Rs. 399 plan is legitimate for 56 days and the Rs. 599 plan comes with a validity of 84 days. All three plans additionally present entry to Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions to Vodafone clients, whereas Idea customers get entry to Idea Movies and TV app.

Vodafone Idea introduced the double knowledge provide for a restricted time period. However, there is no data upon its validity.

Telecom-focussed weblog OnlyTech first spotted the change in the double knowledge provide by Vodafone Idea. However, Gadgets 360 was in a position to confirm the replace on the telecom operator’s web site.