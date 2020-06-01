Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 251 Data Pack in Select Circles, Offers 50GB Data for 28 Days

Vodafone Idea has launched a brand new Rs. 251 knowledge pack in choose circles throughout India. The new pay as you go plan gives 50GB of complete knowledge and it comes with a validity of 28 days. This plan competes with Airtel’s Rs. 251 knowledge pack that gives the identical quantity of information; nonetheless its validity is tied in along with your present pack. Reliance Jio additionally gives an analogous Rs. 251 pay as you go knowledge pack and it additionally gives 50GB of complete knowledge with a validity of 30 days.

The Vodafone Idea Rs. 251 knowledge pack has been listed in just a few circles in India. This consists of Gujarat, Bihar, Chennai, Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, UP East, and Kerala for now. The new Rs. 251 knowledge pack gives 50GB of complete knowledge for a validity of 28 days. As talked about, that is only a knowledge pack and doesn’t come bundled with discuss time or SMS advantages. There are not any different add-on advantages with this plan as nicely. The Rs. 251 knowledge pack acts as a breather for subscribers who exhausted their knowledge and wish extra. The new plan is dwell on the Vodafone and Idea web sites. The new pack was first spotted by OnlyTech.

Vodafone Idea Says ‘No Proposal’ Before Board on Stake Sale to Google

To assist ease woes of function telephone customers through the lockdown, Vodafone Idea has partnered with Paytm to permit for recharge with out having to go to a bodily retailer, or utilizing cell knowledge. This new method relies on the NPCI’s cost service *99#, which works on the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) channel. For this to work, function telephone customers will need to have a UPI ID that’s already registered with BHIM UPI.

Vodafone Idea, Paytm Introduce UPI-Based Recharge Method for Feature Phone Users: How to Use It

The telecom operator just lately additionally launched a Rs. 29 pay as you go recharge plan that brings Rs. 20 discuss time for making voice calls and SMS messages and 100MB high-speed knowledge allocation for 14 days. Vodafone is charging a name price of Rs. 2.5 paise per second for all native and nationwide calls.

Is Realme TV one of the best TV below Rs. 15,000 in India? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll subscribe to by way of Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button under.