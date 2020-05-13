VoD option in the updated version of “MTS TV” – Panorama

In the updated version of the “MTS TV” application, one can currently enjoy his/her favored programs, TELEVISION collection and also flicks with the opportunity of VoD (video clips as needed).

For that, the customer requires to upgrade the currently set up “MTS TV” application on the smart phone.

“MTS TV” application’s VoD is composed of 4 groups:

TELEVISION programs

TELEVISION collection

TELEVISION flicks

Kids

The animations in the VoD’s “Kids” area are offered inArmenian No added cash is billed for utilizing the VoD.

Please be advised that the “MTS TV” application permits viewing Armenian HD networks, in addition to several international TELEVISION networks at high- top quality using smart phones.

To usage the “MTS TV” application, one simply requires to download and install the “MTS TV” application and also register by just getting in a telephone number and also various other needed details.

Using the application is AMD 1000/30 days.