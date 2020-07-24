Vnewone Desk Executive Task Rolling Swivel Chair with Wheels Armless Lumbar Support Small Modern Adjustable Mid Back for Home Women, Men, Black



Our office chair can satisfy all your daily needs.The highly ventilated mesh back will keep you from getting stuffy when you are using it for a long time.The soft and moderate sponge cushion will fit into your sitting position for a long time.The back of the office chair are ergonomically designed so that you won’t feel tired even after a long period of work.The bottom of the desk chair is equipped with a tension adjusting knob to provide a certain degree of tilt so that you can relax after work.The adjusting lever can help you adjust the height of the seat so that the chair can reach your ideal height. Our computer chairs are suitable for all kinds of occasions, besides office, sitting in our chairs for video games is also a very good choice.

Feature

☛New office chair style, beautiful generous and strong practicability

☛This office chair has an extremely comfortable nylon mesh back that supports back.

☛Size and look makes the desk chair ideal for any conference room or office seating, the back executive styling to make you feel relax.

☛The computer desk chair with heavy-duty metal base is an attractive contrast to the black finish, with lock height control.

☛360 degree swivel wheel and chair can be more flexible in working station.

☛All accessories are passed BIFMA test.

🛠【Quality Assurance】 – All the accessories of our office chair have passed BIFIMA test, which is a guarantee for your personal safety.Our desk chair is constructed of hard-wearing and high breathable nylon mesh , durable star base, solid rolling casters and SGS-certified gas cylinder. The mesh chair can bear the weight of 250lbs. 5 star heavy duty base with 360 Degree Swivel Wheels, Running Smoothly On Floors.

🛠【RELIABLE COMFORT】 – Our mesh chair using high-density sponge cushion, office chair with a middle back design, can provide good Lumbar Support. The padded mesh seat is thick and resilient. The computer chair uses a high breathable mesh back to make your back feel comfortable and preventing body heat and keeping your hips and legs cool and sweat-free.

🛠【ERGONOMIC DESIGN】- The cushion of office chair, lumbar support accord with human body engineering design, The Office desk computer mesh chair curved backrest can perfectly line up with human body line and support your spine’s natural curve. The lumbar support system resembles a pair of hands, pushing up and holding your low back. suit long time use.

🛠【100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE】: We guarantee you’ll love this office chair. But if you’re not satisfied with this computer chair, please get in touch with us. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask!