Vmini Water Bottle with Straw, Wide Sturdy Straw Lid with Dust Proof Cap, Wide Mouth Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, Purple, 32 oz



Price: $21.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 18:44:15 UTC – Details)





【Vacuum Insulation】 With double-walled vacuum insulated technology, Vmini water bottle can keep your beverages iced for 6 hours, cold for 24 hours, and hot for 8 hours. Suitable for outdoor activities, like driving, camping and hiking.

【2020 New Straw Lid】 Patent design. This new upgraded straw lid has a wider and thicker handle, and a dust-proof cap. The sturdy handle can bear heavier weight so it is great for larger size bottle filled with more water. The cover cap can keep the suction nozzle clean and sanitary. This universal lid is compatible with Hydro Flask, Simple Modern, Takeya, HYDRO CELL and more.

【Premium Material】 Vmini water bottle is made of high grade 18/8 stainless steel, which is fully resistant to oxidation and corrosion. Covering with colorful powder coat, your water bottle doesn’t sweat but stays slip-free.

【Product Feature】 32 oz ( 946ml ), 10.4 *3.5 inches, 1 lb ( 0.45 kg). Comes with 1 straw lid, 2 straws and 1 straw brush. Please fully open the suction nozzle on the straw lid before use to avoid sipping air. Other Vmini wide mouth lids are also compatible with this water bottle.

【More Choices】 Vmini has a wide range of products, such as 12/22/32/40/64 oz stainless steel water bottle, 10/20 oz stainless steel tumbler, 1 gallon plastic sport bottle and can cooler.