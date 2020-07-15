Vmini Water Bottle with New Wide Handle Straw Lid, Wide Mouth Vacuum Insulated 18/8 Stainless Steel, 32-40 oz



Product Description

Vmini Double Wall Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle (32 oz)



Capacity

32 oz (946 ml)

Package content

1 bottle + 1 straw lid + 2 straws + 1 straw brush

Material

18/8 stainless steel / plastic / silicone

Thermal insulation effect

Keep cold for 24 hours and hot for 8 hours

18/8 Stainless Steel



Vmini water bottles are made of high quality stainless steel material, which is sturdy and durable. Rather than plastic bottle, double wall stainless steel bottle provide pure taste with no flavor transfer. All Vmini bottles are rust resistant and toxin-free.

Vacuum Insulated



With vacuum insulated technology, Vmini water bottles can keep beverages cold for 24 hours (1/4 ice) and hot for 8 hours (boiled water). Different environment, beverages, initial temperature and other factors will affect the actual insulation effect.

Straw Lid



Vmini wide mouth straw lid has improved design: 3-finger wide rotating handle, which is more comfortable to carry. Vmini lid is made of high quality plastic materials. This straw lid also fits other wide mouth bottles.

Product Feature



Vmini standard mouth double wall stainless steel vacuum insulated water bottle, 32 oz ( 946ml ), covering frosted matte powder coat (sweat-proof and anti-skid), various single and ombre colors, can be matched with different Vmini accessories.

Material

Temp Lock

Lid

Details

ALWAYS WITH YOU

What makes going to the beach in summer and outdoor skiing in winter better? Take your Vmini, which can keep beverages cold and warm.

TO BE BETTER

Vmini is committed to designing more unique products and enriching product types. Vmini not only pursues better product appearance, but also more humanized product function.

VMINI STYLE

“Me We Vmini” – Each of us has our own lifestyle and attitude. Drink coffee peacefully alone with Vmini, or share your favorite wine with friends with Vmini.

INDIVIDUAL CHARACTER

Gym is not only a place to exercise, but also a new social place for fitness enthusiasts. Your sports water bottle can show your preference and personality.

【Vacuum Insulated】 With double-walled vacuum insulation, Vmini Water Bottle (wide mouth) can keep beverages cold for 24 hours, and hot for 8 hours. Perfect for outdoors activities, like camping, driving, beach and so on.

【18/8 Stainless Steel】 Vmini Water Bottle (wide mouth) is made from premium high grade 18/8 stainless steel, which is fully resistant to oxidation and corrosion. More durable, and suitable for adults and children.

【Product Feature】 32oz ( 946ml ), frosted matte powder coat with various colors. Comes with 1 straw lid, 2 straws and 1 straw brush. Vmini Water Bottle has more sizes, colors, and various accessories.

【New Straw Lid】 Patent Design. New straw lid with wide rotating handle makes drinking easier and more convenient. This universal lid is also compatible with Hydro Flask, Simple Modern, Takeya, HYDRO CELL and more.

【Reliable Use】 Vmini Water Bottle and replacement lids are leak-proof and sweat-proof. All materials in contact with beverages are BPA-free, food-safe and recyclable.