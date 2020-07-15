Vmini Water Bottle with New Wide Handle Straw Lid, Wide Mouth Vacuum Insulated 18/8 Stainless Steel, 32-40 oz

Price:
$21.99 - $18.69
Product Description
Vmini Double Wall Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle (32 oz)
Capacity
32 oz (946 ml)
Package content
1 bottle + 1 straw lid + 2 straws + 1 straw brush
Material
18/8 stainless steel / plastic / silicone
Thermal insulation effect
Keep cold for 24 hours and hot for 8 hours
18/8 Stainless Steel
Vmini water bottles are made of high quality stainless steel material, which is sturdy and durable. Rather than plastic bottle, double wall stainless steel bottle provide pure taste with no flavor transfer. All Vmini bottles are rust resistant and toxin-free.
Vacuum Insulated
With vacuum insulated technology, Vmini water bottles can keep beverages cold for 24 hours (1/4 ice) and hot for 8 hours (boiled water). Different environment, beverages, initial temperature and other factors will affect the actual insulation effect.
Straw Lid
Vmini wide mouth straw lid has improved design: 3-finger wide rotating handle, which is more comfortable to carry. Vmini lid is made of high quality plastic materials. This straw lid also fits other wide mouth bottles.
Product Feature
Vmini standard mouth double wall stainless steel vacuum insulated water bottle, 32 oz ( 946ml ), covering frosted matte powder coat (sweat-proof and anti-skid), various single and ombre colors, can be matched with different Vmini accessories.
Material
Temp Lock
Lid
Details
ALWAYS WITH YOU
What makes going to the beach in summer and outdoor skiing in winter better? Take your Vmini, which can keep beverages cold and warm.
TO BE BETTER
Vmini is committed to designing more unique products and enriching product types. Vmini not only pursues better product appearance, but also more humanized product function.
VMINI STYLE
“Me We Vmini” – Each of us has our own lifestyle and attitude. Drink coffee peacefully alone with Vmini, or share your favorite wine with friends with Vmini.
INDIVIDUAL CHARACTER
Gym is not only a place to exercise, but also a new social place for fitness enthusiasts. Your sports water bottle can show your preference and personality.
Volume
32 oz
32 oz
22 oz
20 oz
12 oz
128 oz
Size
9.8 * 3.5 inches
10.4 *3.5 inches
8.4 * 2.9 inches
6.7 * 3.3 inches
4.5 * 3.3 inches
12.8 * 6.2 inches
Lid
wide mouth straw lid with rotating handle
wide mouth straw lid with dust-proof cap
standard mouth straw lid with wide handle
1 sliding lid and 1 flip lid
1 sliding lid and 1 normal lid
straw lid
Straw
2 plastic straws
2 plastic straws
2 plastic straws
2 rainbow stainless steel straws
2 rainbow stainless steel straws
1 plastic straw
Material
18/8 stainless steel
18/8 stainless steel
18/8 stainless steel
18/8 stainless steel
18/8 stainless steel
plastic
Compatible with
wide mouth water bottle
wide mouth water bottle
wide mouth water bottle
standard mouth water bottle
wide/standard mouth water bottle
Product feature
wide rotating handle
dust-proof cap + 3 replacement silicone rings
5 replacement silicone rings
2 different lid with wide handle with rubber pad
protective anti-slip silicone sleeve
Material
plastic
plastic + silicone
plastic + silicone
plastic
silicone
【Vacuum Insulated】 With double-walled vacuum insulation, Vmini Water Bottle (wide mouth) can keep beverages cold for 24 hours, and hot for 8 hours. Perfect for outdoors activities, like camping, driving, beach and so on.
【18/8 Stainless Steel】 Vmini Water Bottle (wide mouth) is made from premium high grade 18/8 stainless steel, which is fully resistant to oxidation and corrosion. More durable, and suitable for adults and children.
【Product Feature】 32oz ( 946ml ), frosted matte powder coat with various colors. Comes with 1 straw lid, 2 straws and 1 straw brush. Vmini Water Bottle has more sizes, colors, and various accessories.
【New Straw Lid】 Patent Design. New straw lid with wide rotating handle makes drinking easier and more convenient. This universal lid is also compatible with Hydro Flask, Simple Modern, Takeya, HYDRO CELL and more.
【Reliable Use】 Vmini Water Bottle and replacement lids are leak-proof and sweat-proof. All materials in contact with beverages are BPA-free, food-safe and recyclable.