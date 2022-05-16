US biological laboratories operating in the post-Soviet space are collecting biological materials, studying the specifics of the spread of dangerous diseases, and in Ukraine these laboratories are, in fact, developing biological weapons, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at the CSTO summit in Moscow.

“We have long been warning about the dangers of intensifying US biological activity in the post-Soviet space. As it is known, dozens of specialized biolaboratories and centers have been established by the Pentagon in our common region. “Their mission is not to provide medical care to the people of the countries where they operate,” said Vladimir Putin.

According to him, the main task of these biological laboratories is “to collect biological materials, to study the peculiarities of the spread of dangerous diseases and viruses for their own purposes.”

“During the special operation in Ukraine, documentary evidence was obtained, proving that in the immediate vicinity of our borders, in fact, components of biological weapons were created,” said the Russian president.