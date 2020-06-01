Vladimir Putin praises female official’s ‘form’ after she gives birth to her seventh child

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated the kids’s ombudswoman for giving birth to her seventh child final week and complemented on her ‘type’.

The Kremlin’s ombudswoman for youngsters’s rights Anna Kuznetsova confirmed she had given birth to her son on Friday after Putin prolonged his congratulations.

‘How do you handle to maintain such a type?’ Putin requested, smiling. ‘May 28 was so latest.’

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin throughout a video convention assembly on the Novo-Ogaryovo residence in Moscow at the moment, with winners of the Orders of Parental Glory, an award given to dad and mom of huge households

Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Anna Kuznetsova (centre left panel) throughout a video convention assembly at the moment of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin with winners of the Orders of Parental Glory, an award given to dad and mom of huge households

The change got here simply forward of a gathering to award winners of the Orders of Parental Glory, a prize given to dad and mom of huge households.

Under Russian legislation mother or father of huge households are entitled to quite a lot of advantages and are generally awarded medals.

‘I would like to thanks in your aware choice… in favour of a giant, sturdy household,’ Putin stated through the name.

The Russian authorities has extolled the virtues of huge households in opposition to the backdrop of a inhabitants decline and a basic pivot towards ‘conventional’ household values and the Orthodox church.

Appointed in 2016 and reappointed final 12 months for one more five-year time period, Kuznetsova is married to an Orthodox clergyman and has referred to as for insurance policies limiting abortions in Russia.

She stated in a report submitted to Putin final week that clinics performing abortions ought to obtain much less state funding than clinics that don’t carry out the process.