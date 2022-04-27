Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed to take appropriate measures to maintain stable prices in wholesale markets.
According to the instruction, the government should take the necessary measures in the wholesale markets of agricultural products, raw materials and food to prevent price fluctuations and unnecessary increase.
The Russian government must submit a report to the President on May 1, and then once a month, on the steps taken and the results.
