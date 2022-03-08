Russian President Vladimir Putin, congratulating women on March 8, quoted Empress Catherine II as saying about defending the homeland.
In a video message on International Women’s Day, Putin reminded that Catherine II was not of Russian origin, but was proud to be Russian.
“I will defend my homeland with my language, pen and sword, as long as my life is enough,” the president quoted the empress as saying.
