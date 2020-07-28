Vladimir Putin backs Russia’s bid to host 2027 Rugby World Cup | Rugby Union News





Vladimir Putin will support Russia’s bid, with the procedure beginning in February 2021

Vladimir Putin has actually backed a surprise bid from Russia to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

With the president’s assistance, the Russian Rugby Federation has actually verified the nation will bid to phase the worldwide competition, with Australia the present favourites to make host status.

World Rugby’s authorities host bidding procedure will open in February 2021, with the 2027 host choice anticipated in May 2022.

France held back competitors from Ireland and South Africa to phase the 2023 competition, with Japan having actually delighted in a record-breaking competitors in 2019.

Russia ended up bottom of Pool A at Japan 2019, with previous London Welsh and Dragons coach Lyn Jones at the helm, and ex-Northampton wing Vasily Artemyev the captain.

Bill Beaumont provides the William Webb Ellis prize to South Africa after the 2019 last

“On July 24, the supreme council of the Russian Rugby Federation established a committee to prepare an application to host the Rugby World Cup in Russia in 2027,” checked out a declaration on the Russian Rugby Federation site.

“Anticipating the development of the committee, chairman of the supreme council of the Russian Rugby Federation Igor Artemyev remembered that the effort to prepare an application to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Russia was supported by the president of Russia at the council for the advancement of physical culture and sports.

“The necessary consultations were held with the participation of the ministry of sports. By the end of this year detailed information and criteria for the application are expected.”