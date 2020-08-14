VJ Day: The forgotten African soldiers of the Burma Campaign

Ghanaian veteran Private Joseph Hammond, who is now 95 years of ages, reviews the Burma Campaign of World War Two.

He was one of 100,000 Africans who defended the British Army versusthe Japanese The international soldiers are referred to as the forgotten army, as lots of feel their sacrifices and contributions got little acknowledgment.

Hammond has actually been called the “Ghanaian Captain Tom” due to the fact that of his fundraising efforts throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Video reporter: Alex Dackevych