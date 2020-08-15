VJ Day: Japan marks 75 years since end of WWII



Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent out an offering to the Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo





Japan has actually marked 75 years since its surrender in World War Two.

Victory over Japan Day marked the end of the dispute, 4 months after battling ended in Europe.

It is approximated that there were 71,000 British and Commonwealth casualties of the war versus Japan, consisting of more than 12,000 detainees of war.

More than 2.5 million Japanese military workers and civilians are likewise thought to have actually passed away.

Commemorations for VJ Day are being held around the globe.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent out an offering to a questionable war shrine in Tokyo to mark the celebration, however did not go to face to face.

However, 2 of his ministers did go to the Yasukuni Shrine, in a relocation that is most likely to anger China and South Korea.

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget Shinzo Abe went to the Yasukuni shrine in 2013

Fourteen leaders who were later on founded guilty by the Allies as war bad guys are celebrated …