VJ Day: A WW2 hero and a reckoning with Japan’s past



Lieutenant Hiroo Onoda (centre) strolls from the jungle in 1974





The last Japanese soldier to officially give up after the nation’s defeat in World War Two was Hiroo Onoda.

Lieutenant Onoda lastly turned over his sword on March 9th 1974. He had actually held out in the Philippine jungle for 29 years. In interviews and works after his go back to Japan, Lt Onoda stated he had actually been not able to accept that Japan had actually capitulated.

To lots of outsiders, Onoda appeared like a fanatic. But in royal Japan his actions were completely sensible. Onoda had actually sworn never ever to give up, to crave the emperor. He thought the rest of his fellow citizens, and ladies, would do the very same.

Of course they had not. On 15 August 1945, Japan’s supreme divine being, Emperor Hirohito, did something no emperor had actually done prior to: he went on the radio. Atom bombs had actually ruinedHiroshima and Nagasaki On the day the 2nd bomb was dropped, Joseph Stalin stated war onJapan Soviet forces were currently sweeping throughoutManchuria Within weeks they would be …