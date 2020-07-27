VIZIO V-Series 50-Inch 2160p 4K UHD LED Smart TV (V505-G9) with Built-in HDMI, USB, Dolby Vision HDR, Voice Control Bundle with 6.5 ft HDMI Cable and Accessories



Enjoy stunning picture quality, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR with variety of smart features with this all-new VIZIO V-Series 50″ 4K HDR Smart TV.

Incredible range of color: Dolby Vision HDR produces colorful and striking images with remarkable contrast.

Brighter picture, more details: With over 8 million pixels enjoy every scene in breathtaking detail.

Better blacks with more contrast: With a Full Array backlight, enjoy superior light uniformity and picture performance.

All New SmartCast 3.0: Stream easy. Enjoy more.

Stream from your device with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in: Stream movies, TV shows, music and more or mirror your screen for presentations and video chats directly on your VIZIO SmartCast TV.

Free & unlimited TV with WatchFree: Over 100 free live and original channels, including TV shows, movies, news, sports, lifestyle and trending digital series.

Use your voice to control your TV: From playing your favorite show, to turning your TV on and off – VIZIO Smart TVs let you take control with simple voice commands.

Specifications

Class Size: 50″

Screen Size (Diag.): 49.50″ / 1257.30 mm

Smart Platform: VIZIO SmartCast with Chromecast built-in

High Dynamic Range: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

Resolution: Ultra HD – 3840 x 2160

UHD Upscale Engine: Spatial Scaling Engine

Display Processor: Octa-Core Processor

Backlight Type: Full Array LED

Built-in Wi-Fi: 802.11ac Dual Band

Includes

VIZIO V-Series 50-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV (V505-G9)

VIZIO Remote control (2 AAA batteries not included)

VIZIO Stand

VIZIO User Manual

VIZIO 1-year Warranty Card

Mophead Velcro Cable Ties (2)

XRYX 6.5 ft HDMI Cable

Circuit City Premium Microfiber Cloth

