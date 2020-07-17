VIZIO M558-G1 M-Series Quantum 55” 4K HDR Smart TV



Experience a world of extraordinary color with the all new VIZIO M Series Quantum 55” Class (54. 5” diag.) 4K HDR Smart TV. The first in class to utilize cutting edge Quantum Dot technology, the award winning M Series Quantum delivers cinematic color intensity with up to 80 percent more color than standard 4K TVs. Featuring VIZIO’s Smart Cast 3. 0, streaming, controlling, and sharing your favorites has never been easier. Built on a powerful Active Full Array backlight, VIZIO’s next generation Quantum Color technology produces over a billion shades of colors to create vivid images with hyper realistic details and textures in Dolby Vision HDR. Ultra Bright 600 delivers bright, detailed highlights at up to 600 nits of brightness, more accurately reproducing the nuances in every picture. And 90 local dimming zones enables deep black levels with stunning depth and contrast, resulting in picture quality that must be seen to be believed. VIZIO’s Smart Cast 3. 0 is the one stop smart TV solution that brings you more of the entertainment you love, thanks to Apple Airplay 2 support and Chromecast Built in. With Apple Airplay, use your iPhone, iPad or Mac to stream movies, shows, music, and photos from iTunes, Apple TV and other Airplay compatible apps to the TV. Browse favorites like Netflix and Hulu right on the TV or enjoy free and unlimited TV from over 150 channels with VIZIO Watch Free. Streaming, controlling, and sharing has never been easier — no extra streaming devices or remotes needed. And every M Series Quantum makes a great smart home companion, with voice control support for Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa. Power on your TV, stream apps, and much more with simple hands free voice control. With a breathtaking picture and brilliant streaming solutions — the M Series Quantum is the perfect entertainment centerpiece for any home. Color defined as the color volume measured using Dolby’s MDC (millions of distinguishable colors) specification that factors the range of colors and luminance levels; standard 4K HDR TV features rec709 color, up to 300 nits of brightness and no local dimming.

Brighter pictures, more detail: Ultra bright 600 delivers up to 3x brighter imagery with striking detail in every highlight

Deep shades of black: Our powerful Active Full Array backlight features 90 local dimming zones allowing for deep black levels with stunning depth and contrast

Dolby vision HDR: Capable of displaying a wider spectrum of colors & detail; Includes HDR10 and HLG content support

Hands-free voice control: Supports Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Home kit

Mirroring freedom: Stream movies, TV shows, music and more or mirror your screen for presentations and video chats directly on your TV using Apple AirPlay or built-in Chromecast

What’s in the box: Smart TV, TV stands, remote, batteries, stands screws, power cord