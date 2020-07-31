VIZIO M-Series Quantum M657-G0 65″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart Quantum Dot LED TV (Renewed)



Enjoy 4K UHD content and HDR, Dolby Vision, and HLG HDR compatibility with the VIZIO M-Series Quantum M657-G0 65″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart Quantum Dot LED TV. It supports the HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG HDR formats and features a Quantum Dot LED-backlit LCD panel with 20 local dimming zones to provide accurate color and enhanced contrast. Its 120 Hz effective refresh rate is augmented by Clear Action 360 technology to help provide smooth motion. The M-Series Quantum has Chromecast built-in, allowing you to cast apps directly from your compatible smart device to the display over your Wi-Fi network; you can also download apps directly to the TV thanks to the onboard SmartCast OS. Its four HDMI ports provide connections to digital HD devices such as Blu-ray players, cable/satellite boxes, gaming systems, and more. You can control the TV with your voice through your Google Assistant- or Amazon Alexa-enabled device or the included remote control.

HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG Support

120 Hz Effective Refresh Rate

Clear Action 360 Refresh Rate Technology