VIZIO D-Series 24-Inch Class 1080p Full HD LED Smart TV (D24F-G1) with Built-in HDMI, USB, SmartCast, Voice Control Bundle with XRYX 6.5 ft HDMI Cable and Accessories



Price: $199.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 13:48:17 UTC – Details)



Elevate your viewing experience with this 24-inch VIZIO D32F-G1 smart TV. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants enables voice control, while the built-in Chromecast lets you mirror content from your favorite apps onto the TV screen. This Full HD VIZIO D-Series smart TV features a 178-degree viewing angle, making it easy to watch from multiple sitting positions.

Amazing Picture Quality: The VIZIO D-Series delivers stunning picture quality and clarity from innovative features that put greater beauty into every pixel.

Full-Array LED: Distributes LEDs behind the entire screen delivering superior light uniformity and picture performance.

1080p Full HD: More than 2 Million screen pixels combine to form 1080p Full HD, producing an incredible level of radiance and crystal-clear detail.

SmartCast OS featuring voice control from Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. Designed with an intuitive smart TV interface and offering thousands of apps with Google Chromecast built-in, SmartCast delivers the latest in FHD entertainment. The all-new VIZIO Smart TVs come equipped with free automatic updates.

Download the VIZIO SmartCast App: Control your TV and discover content using your phone or remote.

Free & Unlimited TV: Stream over 100 channels absolutely free.

Specifications

Class Size: 24″

Screen Size (Diag.): 23.50″

Smart Platform: VIZIO SmartCast w/ Chromecast built-in

Resolution: Full HD – 1920 x 1080

Backlight Type: Full Array LED

Built-in Wi-Fi: 802.11bgn

Includes

VIZIO D-Series 24-Inch 1080p LED Smart TV (D24F-G1)

VIZIO Remote control (2 AAA batteries not included)

VIZIO Stand

VIZIO User Manual

VIZIO 1-year Warranty Card

Mophead Velcro Cable Ties (2)

XRYX 6.5 ft HDMI Cable

Circuit City Premium Microfiber Cloth

.

1080p Full HD: More than 2 Million screen pixels combine to form 1080p Full HD, producing an incredible level of radiance and crystal-clear detail.

Download the VIZIO SmartCast App: Control your TV and discover content using your phone or remote.

Use your voice to control your TV: From playing your favorite show, to turning your TV on and off – VIZIO Smart TVs let you take control with simple voice commands.

VIZIO Watch Free: Over 100 free live and original channels, including TV shows, movies, news, sports, lifestyle and trending digital series.