Vizio 40″ Class V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV – V405-H

Discover the wonder of 4K entertainment with the all-new VIZO V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. The feature-packed V-Series combines 4K Ultra HD and full array backlighting with Dolby Vision high dynamic range and the lightning-quick IQ Active processor to achieve breathtaking picture quality and performance. The V-Gaming Engine with Auto Game Mode, meanwhile, makes the latest console games more responsive at the lowest input lag. Fill that beautiful 4K screen with the latest entertainment as you stream, control and share like never before: VIZIO’s award-winning SmartCast platform delivers fast, intuitive access to the best selection of apps from top-tier streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube and Prime Video. Free Streaming Channels are a cord-cutter’s dream, serving up unlimited free viewing from specially curated channels. Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in let you enjoy thousands of the phone/tablet apps you know and love, now on the TV. You can even use voice to control the TV with popular voice assistants including Siri, the Google Assistant and Alexa-enabled devices. The smarter-than-ever VIZIO V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV offers spectacular 4K picture quality and elevated gaming at an unbeatable value.

4K Ultra HD: With over 8 million pixels, 4 times the resolution of 1080p – enjoy every scene with breathtaking detail.

Full Array Backlight: LEDs are evenly distributed across the screen’s backlight for superior light uniformity and picture performance.

VIZIO IQ Active 4K HDR Processor: Inside, the lightning-fast IQ Active processor delivers superior picture processing, and more intelligent 4K upscaling engine displaying your favorite HD entertainment in spectacular 4K quality.

Active Pixel Tuning: Intelligent pixel-level brightness adjustments for increased picture accuracy and contrast.