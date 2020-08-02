Vizio 24IN D-Series LED Smart TV 23.54IN DIAG D24H-E1



Price: $159.95

as of Aug 02,2020



VIZIO D-Series Smart HDTV delivers vivid picture quality and an easy to use Smart TV experience at an incredible value. VIZIO Internet Apps Plus gives you easy access to popular apps.

Key Specs:

Video

Smart functionality offers access to a wide variety of popular apps with streaming content and internet radio

720p HD produces an incredible level of radiance and crystal-clear detail

Distributes LEDs along the edge of the screen for a brilliant picture in an all-new modern design. 60Hz Refresh Rate allows fast moving action scenes to be seen with virtually no motion blur

Inputs: HDMI Ports x 1, Component x 1, Ethernet x 1, USB Ports x 1, TV Tuner