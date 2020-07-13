VIVO’s camera-centric X50, X50 Pro smartphones are launching in India on July 16

The wait is lastly over. VIVO has actually revealed that its camera-centric X50 series smartphones are launching in India on July16 To recall, the VIVO X50 trio– including the vanilla VIVO X50, VIVO X50 Pro, and the VIVO X50 Pro+– was introduced in China last month to much excitement, thanks to the buzz surrounding their video camera abilities.

However, the Chinese smart device maker will just bring the VIVO X50 and its Pro brother or sister toIndia A report from Gadgets 360 declares that the high-grade VIVO X50 Pro+ with the Snapdragon 865 chip at its heart and a quad video camera setup will not make it to the Indian smart device market.

As for the VIVO X50 and its Pro variation, both of them include an AMOLED screen with a 90 Hz revitalize rate and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 G SoC coupled with as much as 8 gigs of RAM. The quad video camera setup at the back consists of a 48 MP video camera with a gimbal-like stabilization system and a 32 MP selfie snapper.