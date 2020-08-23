VIVOHOME 10.6 Quart 1700W Air Fryer Oven, 7 in 1 Multifunctional Kitchen Digital Cooking Oven, Efficient Heat Circulation, ETL Listed, Black



MULTIPLE USES – Designed with multiple kinds of cooking options, it can complete various delicious food, such as roasted chicken wings, chips, pizza, steak and so on; A necessary tool in the kitchen, which can almost meet all requirements for people

HEALTHY & DELICIOUS – Features advanced air circulation technology, it is allowed to cook food in all directions without a drop of oil; Tender and juicy, bringing you a healthier and more convenient diet

HIGH CAPACITY – With a capacity of 10.6 qt, the fryer oven is large enough to cook lots of food for the whole family, especially suitable for big family; Meanwhile, it needn’t take up much space, which can save more space for other appliances on the kitchen counter

EASY-OPERATION – Equipped with a clear LED control panel, you can easily control the temperature and cooking time according to different foods; Heating temperature can be controlled and adjusted from 100°F to 400°F

EXCELLENT DESIGH – Used as an air fryer and oven, it makes kitchen work easier; Transparent window allows you to watch the food when cooking; Comes with the heat-insulated gloves, it can protect your hands from injuries