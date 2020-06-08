vivo Z5x SD 712 edition launched in China

Last years vivo Z5x has been re-purposed with a chipset update for the Chinese market. The new version includes the Snapdragon 712 in place of the 710 on last years model and today starts at CNY 1,298 ($183) for the 6/128GB trim.

The phone is built around a 6.53-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout for the 16MP selfie shooter. The back houses another 16MP camera, along side an 8MP ultrawide shooter and 2MP depth helper. Theres also a capacitive fingerprint scanner.

The phone boots Funtouch OS 9 together with Android 9 Pie and packs a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 18 wired charging. Its also available in an 8/128GB version which will select CNY 1,598 ($226). The Z5x is already on the market in China in black, blue and white colors.

Source (in Chinese)