Vivo Z5x (2020) With Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Z5x (2020) has been launched as an upgraded model of the unique Vivo Z5x that debuted final yr with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. The new Vivo cellphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC to offer an upgraded expertise over the Snapdragon 710-powered Vivo Z5x. Apart from the brand new chip, there are not any main adjustments within the new cellphone. You’ll get 19.5:9 show with hole-punch design, triple rear cameras, and as much as 8GB of RAM. The Vivo Z5x (2020) mannequin additionally has 128GB of onboard storage.

Vivo Z5x (2020) value, availability particulars

The Vivo Z5x (2020) value starts at CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the bottom, 6GB RAM variant. There can also be an 8GB RAM possibility. The cellphone is at the moment obtainable for buy in China in Aurora, Phantom Black, and Symphony color choices. Moreover, particulars about its international launch are but to be revealed.

To recall, the unique Vivo Z5x was launched in May final yr with the identical CNY 1,398 beginning value for the bottom 4GB + 64GB storage possibility. Vivo additionally had the 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB variants of the sooner mannequin that went on sale at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs.16,000), CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 18,100), and CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 21,300), respectively.

Vivo Z5x (2020) specs, options

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z5x (2020) runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on prime and contains a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) show with 19.5:9 facet ratio and 90.78 p.c of screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the cellphone has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with as much as 8GB of RAM. There is the triple rear digicam setup that contains a 16-megapixel main sensor, together with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter in addition to a 2-megapixel depth shooter. For selfies, the cellphone comes with a 16-megapixel digicam sensor on the entrance.

Vivo has supplied 128GB of onboard storage that’s expandable through microSD card (as much as 256GB). Connectivity choices embody 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The cellphone additionally has a fingerprint sensor on the again.

The Vivo Z5x (2020) packs a 5,000mAh battery that helps 18W quick charging. Besides, it measures 162.39×77.33×8.85mm and weighs 204.1 grams.

